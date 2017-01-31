All pet dogs must be licensed before sale from Mar 1: AVA

SINGAPORE: Pet dog licensing rules were amended on Tuesday (Jan 31) and the changes take effect on Mar 1, 2017, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) announced in a media release.

This means that from March, all dogs intended for sale by pet businesses must be licensed before they are sold. Additionally, individual dog owners who sell or give their dogs away will have to inform AVA that they are no longer keeping the dogs.

The new pet dog licensing scheme aims to improve the traceability of pet dogs in Singapore, especially in the event of a disease outbreak such as rabies. It also seeks to discourage pet abandonment and help reunite lost dogs with their owners, according to AVA.

AVA first announced the rule change last November and since then, has been working with pet businesses to prepare them for the revision.

"Our stakeholders are receptive to, and are ready for this change. Some of the businesses said that the change will reduce the amount of paperwork and help them keep track of their sources, which is important for disease control. We will continue to engage our stakeholders and provide assistance where required, to ensure that the transition is smooth,” said Ms Jessica Kwok, group director of AVA’s Animal Management Group.

Under the new rules, when a dog is sold, pet businesses will be required to transfer the ownership of the dog to the new owner via AVA’s online portal for pet licensing - the Pet Animal Licensing System (PALS).

To make it more convenient for dog farms and pet shops to comply with the revised licensing requirements, they will be able to register multiple dogs intended for sale under a single "group" licence. The licensing fees will be tiered according to the number of dogs intended for sale, AVA stated.

Individual dog owners who sell or give away their dogs will also have to update AVA with the particulars of the dog's new owners. This can also be done via PALS, AVA said.