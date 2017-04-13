All private-hire cars to display tamper-evident decals from Jul 1: LTA

SINGAPORE: From Jul 1 this year, all private hire cars used to provide chauffeured services must display a pair of tamper-evident decals on the front and back windscreens of their vehicles.



In a media release on Thursday (Apr 13), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the move was to allow for easier identification of registered private hire cars, and facilitate enforcement against offences such as unregistered cars providing chauffeured services, or private hire cars picking up passengers along the street.

Second Minister for Transport Ng Chee Meng had first announced the move in February, saying that the requirement would kick in by the middle of the year.

LTA said that when the rule kicks in, the tamper-evident decals must be placed at the top right corner of the front windscreen and the top left corner of the rear windscreen when viewed from the outside of the vehicle, and must be visible at all times.

The decals will be inspected when the cars undergo regular vehicle inspections, and those who fail the inspections will not be able to renew their road tax, according to LTA.

Furthermore, private hire car drivers who fail to affix the tamper-evident decals to their vehicles will be committing an offence under the Road Traffic Act, with details on the penalties to be revealed at a later date, the authority said.

Letters have been mailed to all registered private hire car owners to inform them of the requirement and the steps they need to take, it added.

DECALS CAN BE AFFIXED FOR FREE FOR CARS REGISTERED BY FEB 28



In the statement, LTA said that owners of private hire cars registered with the LTA on or before Feb 28 will have their first pair of tamper-evident decals affixed at no cost.



However, those who register their cars after this date will have to get the decals affixed to their cars at a cost of S$20, including GST.

LTA said private hire car owners can obtain and get their decals affixed from Apr 17 at VICOM/JIC and STA inspection centres.



The authority will also be working with eligible companies with large fleets of private hire cars - including Uber and Grab - to allow them to affix the decals at their own premises. These companies will be allowed to do so until Jun 2017 for cars registered by Feb 28, it said.