All SAF personnel must download SGSecure app as part of counter-terrorism training: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: As part of a counter-terrorism training programme, all personnel from the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) are required to download the SGSecure mobile application.



The ministry confirmed this in a statement on Friday (Jul 28) after some national servicemen left reviews on the Apple and Android app stores, claiming that their superiors "forced" them to download the app or risk punishment.

"No download no bookout," said one user on the app store while another left a comment on how he was "forced to download this app" or "sign extra," a reference to punishment in the form of extra duties.



"Encik say download or charge, I download," wrote another.

The SGSecure app was launched in September 2016 to send important alerts and guidance to the public during terrorist attacks or other major emergencies.

Advertisement Advertisement

MINDEF said that in line with Singapore's counter-terrorism efforts, the ministry and the SAF have implemented a training programme to "better equip our personnel to be prepared citizens and active responders in the event of a terrorist attack."

As part of this programme, which is being implemented in phases, all MINDEF and SAF personnel are required to download the SGSecure mobile app and complete the e-learning modules embedded within.

"Subsequently, MINDEF/SAF personnel will be put through scenario-based community response training, to provide them with the knowledge to protect themselves and those around them in the event of a terror attack," the ministry explained in its statement.

"Global and regional terror threats are persistent and long-term issues that should not be taken lightly," it added.

In a separate statement on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that it encourages everyone to download the SGSecure app, including Home Team officers and national servicemen.

“The SGSecure mobile app allows members of public to download useful information on counter-terrorism, and to receive alerts in the event of major emergencies and terror incidents in Singapore. It also allows the public to send information to the police via text, pictures or videos," the MHA spokesperson said.