All SBS Transit bus services will be wheelchair-friendly by August

SINGAPORE: All SBS Transit bus services will be wheelchair-friendly from Aug 21, the transport operator announced in a press release on Friday (Aug 18).

Buses for services 8, 23, 46, 81, 160, 170, 191, 401 and 655 had previously not been able to accommodate wheelchair users but this will soon change.



SBS Transit chief executive officer Gan Juay Kiat said in the press release that the company was "committed to making public transport inclusive for our commuters including those on wheelchairs".

"It will open up more destination options for them and they will find it easier, more convenient and affordable to get around on public transport, be it to hospitals, schools, shopping malls, parks, places of interest ... in fact, anywhere that is served by public buses."

He added that SBS Transit would work closely with the Land Transport Authority as it upgrades infrastructure "to make them barrier-free" so that those in wheelchairs are able to board at all bus stops and bus interchanges.