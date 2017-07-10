All small claims to be filed online with launch of new system

SINGAPORE: Starting Monday (Jul 10), all small claims will have to be filed online with the launch of a new electronic system which allows claimants to submit their documents, make payments and select their court date.

Previously, the process was conducted in a largely manual fashion – parties would have to visit the Small Claims Tribunals in person, file their claims and submit hard copy documents. They would then have to attend mediation and hearings before a tribunal order may be made.

More than 10,000 claims are filed with the Small Claims Tribunals a year.

With the new Community Justice and Tribunals System (CJTS), a claim can be filed in as little as 15 minutes, the State Courts said in a news release on Monday.

Using the system, claimants will be able to file their claims and documents online, view documents submitted by the other party, monitor their case developments and negotiate a settlement on a secure, confidential platform.

For example, when a settlement offer is made by the respondent, the claimant will receive a notification to log on to consider the offer or make a counter offer.

If an amicable settlement has been reached, the parties may apply online for a tribunal order without having to go to court. If they are unable to reach a settlement, the claim will then proceed to consultation and hearing stages.

Before a claim can be filed, the system will first take claimants through a pre-filing assessment to ensure that they are ready to proceed with filing a claim. It will then help them with completing the claim form and submitting supporting documents. The claimants will also be able to choose their preferred court date within a fixed given period.

“Claimants will be able to reduce errors in filing, increase the likelihood of settling a dispute on their own terms, and save some time to attend court in order to resolve a small claims dispute,” the State Courts said.

Presiding Judge of the State Courts See Kee Oon said the new system will provide claimants with “more expedient and efficient access to the resolution of small claims”.

To access the CJTS, individuals can use their SingPass, while companies can use their CorpPass.