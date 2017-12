SINGAPORE: All SMRT bus services will be wheelchair-friendly with the introduction of special features on 11 new services from Dec 17, SMRT in a news release on Friday (Dec 8).



The 11 bus services are 184, 300, 900, 964, NR1, NR2, NR3, NR5, NR6, NR7 and NR8.

They cover areas such as Bukit Panjang, Woodlands, Choa Chu Kang, Orchard and Bishan.

However, not every bus across the services is wheelchair-accessible.



