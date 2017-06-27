Allegations from my siblings 'mostly inaccurate': PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Jun 27) said the allegations that his siblings continue to make about him are "mostly inaccurate".

In response to media queries on the Facebook posts from his brother and sister, PM Lee said: "My siblings continue to make allegations about what I supposedly did or did not do. They are mostly inaccurate. As I earlier said, I will be making a statement in Parliament on Jul 3, 2017. I will at that time deal with the allegations that need to be addressed."

PM Lee and his siblings, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling, have been locked in a public spat over their late father Lee Kuan Yew's home at 38 Oxley Road.



Over the weekend, Mr Lee Hsien Yang, alleged that PM Lee is getting ministers to repeat "insinuations that Lee Kuan Yew did not understand his own will", after a demolition clause was reinserted into the last will. Dr Lee meantime, accused PM Lee of attempting to "rewrite the past", after admitting in public "for years" that the late Mr Lee's wish for demolition of the house was "unwavering", she said.

The Prime Minister last week apologised to Singaporeans, saying he deeply regrets that the dispute has affected the country's reputation and Singaporeans’ confidence in the Government. He has stated that he has recused himself from Government decisions on the house and said that in his personal capacity, he hoped to see his father's wish honoured.



PM Lee said he invited all Members of Parliament to question him and his Cabinet colleagues vigorously on the matter on Jul 3. "I hope that this full, public airing in Parliament will dispel any doubts that have been planted and strengthen confidence in our institutions and our system of government," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean said it is not true that a ministerial committee weighing options for 38 Oxley Road is "bent on preventing the demolition of the house". He had earlier said the Government has the responsibility to consider the public interest aspects of any property with heritage and historical significance.



Senior Minister of State for Law Indranee Rajah has listed options for 38 Oxley Road, including demolition of the house, preservation of the property if it is designated a national monument, conservation, or compulsory acquisition.

