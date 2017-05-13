Alleged forger charged after 30 years on the run

SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old man was slapped with 128 charges for forging Housing and Development Board (HDB) work orders on Saturday (May 13), 30 years after fleeing the country.



Hew Chong Wai fled Singapore in 1987, after he was allegedly found to have forged the work orders so HDB would believe the works stated in the documents were checked and approved by two of its officers.



He was arrested in Seremban, Malaysia, on May 11 and was handed over to Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) officers the next day in Kuala Lumpur.

The 53-year-old indicated in court on Saturday that he intends to plead guilty. He was denied bail, and his case will next be heard on May 26.

If convicted of forgery for the purpose of cheating, Hew faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine for each charge.

