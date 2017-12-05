Amazon US ends free shipping to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Amazon has ended its offer of free shipping to Singapore, the company confirmed on Tuesday (Dec 5).

Previously, Singapore customers were able to enjoy free shipping as long as orders for qualifying goods hit US$125.

This was offered under a service called Free AmazonGlobal Saver Shipping, which is now no longer available as an option.



When Channel NewsAsia contacted the online retailer's customer service through the website's live chat, the representative said customers will now have to pay shipping charges in order to ship products to Singapore.

The representative also said it "cannot say anything about it right now" when asked if this was a permanent move, and will notify via email if the deal were to be reopened.



Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Amazon for comment.

In July, Amazon launched its Prime Now service in Singapore, marking its first foray into Southeast Asia.