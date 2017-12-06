Amazon launches Prime membership in Singapore after ending free shipping

SINGAPORE: Amazon on Wednesday (Dec 6) launched its Prime membership programme in Singapore, a day after the e-commerce giant ended free shipping for customers here ordering from its US site.

The monthly membership fee for Amazon Prime in Singapore is priced at S$8.99 a month, but customers can sign up at a promotional rate of S$2.99 a month for an unspecified limited period of time.

A free 30-day trial is also available, said the company in a press release.

Customers who sign up for Prime membership in Singapore will get free shipping on orders above S$60 via Amazon's Prime Now mobile app. They will also get unlimited streaming of Amazon Prime originals and free gaming services such as Twitch Prime, the company added.

More than 5 million items from Amazon US are available to Prime customers here. In comparison, Amazon Prime customers in the US get free shipping on more than 50 million items.

For example, a quick search by Channel NewsAsia for "baby bottles" found 171,408 results on the Amazon US site, with 26,358 items eligible for Prime shipping in the US. The same search on the Amazon Prime Now app in Singapore turned up 1,957 results.

Prime membership in the US costs US$10.99 (S$14.80) a month or US$99 a year. However, US customers who do not have Prime membership can still get free delivery on orders of US$25 or more for eligible items.

Mr Jamil Ghani, vice-president of Amazon Prime International, said Prime membership "is designed to offer the best of Amazon".

"This is just the beginning. We will keep making Prime better, adding even more selection and benefits,” he said.



Amazon made its first foray into Southeast Asia when it launched its Prime Now service in Singapore in July. Customers who sign up for the service get free two-hour delivery from its local warehouse on orders above S$40.