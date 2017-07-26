Amazon Prime Now lands in Singapore app stores

SINGAPORE: E-commerce giant Amazon launched its Prime Now service in Singapore on Wednesday night (Jul 26), making its app available via the country's iTunes and Google Play stores.

It is Amazon's first foray into the Southeast Asian market, and takes on local delivery services by the likes of FairPrice Online and RedMart in Singapore.

Customers in Singapore are given two delivery options, according to the Prime Now app. It will cost S$5.99 to deliver purchases under S$40 within two hours. Two-hour deliveries are free for orders above S$40.



One-hour delivery is also available at S$9.99 per order, to selected postal codes.

Two-hour delivery is available to across mainland Singapore and Sentosa, Amazon said, adding that it does not currently deliver to outlying islands.

Deliveries are made seven days a week, from 10am to 10pm.

For a limited time, customers in Singapore will not need an Amazon Prime membership to try its Prime Now service. No details were given as to when the limited-time access would end.

Products available on Prime Now include grocery items, electronics, toys and games, stationery and beauty products.



Some items for sale on Amazon Prime Now include items from its Amazon Basics range, groceries as well as electronics.

However, a quick check showed that the range of Amazon products was limited compared to what was available in its other markets, such as the United States and Japan.

The e-commerce giant had been widely rumoured to launch in Singapore after a series of high-profile Instagram users made sponsored posts alluding to the service.