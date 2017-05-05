'American prosperity is at stake' if it cuts off trade with SE Asia: Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: Singapore hopes the United States would continue building economic ties with the Southeast Asian region despite backing away from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in an interview with US radio network NPR on Friday (May 5).

Dr Balakrishnan is on a working visit to Washington, DC, where he and other Southeast Asian foreign ministers attended a meeting hosted by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"America has more invested in Southeast Asia than it has in India, China and Japan combined," Dr Balakrishnan told NPR's Rachel Martin.

"American prosperity is at stake."

The United States exports more than US$100 billion worth of goods and services to Southeast Asia annually, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

The region, Dr Balakrishnan said, is an area that is "ripe, replete with opportunities too big to miss".



"So it is in that context that we are disappointed. We are disappointed that America has backed away from the TPP."



Asked if China would fill the vacuum left by the US in the TPP, Dr Balakrishnan said that this was not an issue.

"(ASEAN has) an economy that is growing, we have a population that is young, and economic bridges across the globe," he said.



"It includes China, it includes India, it includes Australia and New Zealand. The point is not to look at this in a zero-sum exclusivist way but we want a regional, all-encompassing, welcoming architecture. And I want to say America is most welcome to participate in this."

NORTH KOREA "A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER"



Dr Balakrishnan noted that he and his ASEAN counterparts had "a very good meeting" with Mr Tillerson on Thursday - "short, direct, to the point".

"We’re worried. We’re deeply worried. North Korea is a clear and present danger," Dr Balakrishnan said. "Any miscalculation on either side, we’re looking at some pretty horrendous consequences."

In the meeting, Mr Tillerson urged the ASEAN countries to do more to help cut funding streams for North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes and minimise diplomatic relations with Pyongyang.

Dr Balakrishnan said in the NPR interview that North Korea's nuclear power programmes were "a very complex issue" that would take time to resolve.



"We have repeatedly urged North Korea to fully comply with United Nations Security Council resolutions. On our part, and on the part of all Southeast Asian nations, we intend to fully comply with all those resolutions. So there will be economic pressure," he said.

However, with regard to Mr Tillerson's call to downgrade relations with North Korea, Dr Balakrishnan said that he did not see any further de-escalation of Singapore's diplomatic relations with the country as they were already at a "very minimal level" with no diplomatic mission in Pyongyang and only "a couple" of North Korean diplomats in Singapore.

"What we need is for good sense to prevail, for caution to be exercised on all sides. And really, the country with the most leverage on North Korea is China. It all depends on how much China is willing to do," he said.

As for allegations that North Korea could be using Singapore for illicit financial transactions - such as a UN report that identified a Singapore-based company in a North Korean arms trade operation - the minister said Singapore "will not tolerate that" and will fully investigate all such allegations.

In the interview, Dr Balakrishnan was also asked why the South China Sea dispute was not mentioned in the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting with Mr Tillerson.



"What ASEAN is focused on right now is to settle the framework for a code of conduct," said Dr Balakrishnan, adding that the agreement would set the rules of engagement.

"It’s an important first step to building confidence, to building engagement so that we can keep the peace, keep trade routes open, keep diplomatic channels open. It’s more important to have light than to generate heat," he said.



