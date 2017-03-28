AMK Hub shop fire forces temporary closure of Fitness First gym

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a storeroom of a shop in AMK Hub in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Mar 28), causing the Fitness First gym in the shopping mall to temporarily close.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire originating from the storeroom of a shop in basement one at about 1.32am.

It sent two fire engines, two Red Rhinos and five support vehicles to the scene. The fire, which involved contents of the shop's 1m by 2m storeroom, was quickly put out by the mall's sprinkler system and a SCDF water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported, SCDF said.

In a Facebook post at 8.20am, Fitness First said its branch at basement one of AMK Hub was temporarily closed due to the fire.

"We are working hard to resume operations as soon as possible," the gym said.