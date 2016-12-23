Amos Yee detained in the US, 'seeking political asylum', his mother says

SINGAPORE: Teen blogger Amos Yee has been detained in the United States, where he is seeking political asylum, his mother confirmed on Friday (Dec 23).

"I will not be speaking to the press or anyone on this matter," Madam Mary Toh wrote on Facebook.

A check of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement website indicated that the 18-year-old is detained in the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility in Woodstock, Illinois.

Yee, who is active on social media, last tweeted and posted on Facebook on Dec 15.





US-based Singaporean civil activist Melissa Chen told the South China Morning Post that Yee was detained on Dec 16, after he landed at O’Hare Airport in Chicago. She said Yee “entered the US with a tourist visa but was detained following a secondary screening”.

In late September, Yee was sentenced to six weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to six charges for wounding the religious feelings of Christians and Muslims. He was also ordered to pay a fine of S$2,000 for defying two notices to turn up at a police station to give his statement.

Yee was sentenced in July 2015 to four weeks’ jail for the same offence. In total, he spent about 50 days in prison, after repeatedly breaching bail conditions.

Yee is due to be enlisted for National Service. In response to queries, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia earlier: “All male Singaporeans are required to serve National Service upon reaching 18 years old. Amos will be scheduled for pre-enlistment procedures and medical screening after his release from jail.”

