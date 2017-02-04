Amos Yee's 'humanitarian release' from detention denied: Law firm

SINGAPORE: Teenager Amos Yee, who is seeking political asylum in the United States, will remain in detention until his final hearing on Mar 7 this year, after immigration authorities denied his humanitarian release.

According to a press release by Grossman Law, the firm representing him in his asylum bid, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) denied the release on Thursday (Feb 2). It added that Yee will have been in US detention for 80 days by Mar 7 - more than the six weeks' jail he received in Singapore for wounding religious feelings.

Additionally, Grossman Law said ICE had indicated that it intended to release Yee after his initial calendar hearing on Jan 30 this year based on the understanding that the 18-year-old was not violent, a flight risk or a threat to national security.

"The refusal by ICE to honour its previous agreement, is not based on any new facts about Yee, but solely on President Trump's new directives," it added.

