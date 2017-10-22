An 'honour' to stay at historic Blair House: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrived at the historic Blair House on Saturday (Oct 21), where he will be staying during his official working visit to Washington DC.

Mr Lee was welcomed by Matthew Wendel, the general manager of Blair House.

In a Facebook post after arriving in Washington, PM Lee described staying at the President's Guesthouse for the third time as an "honour" and added that he will be calling on President Donald Trump on Monday.

"Singapore and the US have a long history of cooperation. Our people do too, with many working, living, and thriving in each other’s countries! We are close, so it is important to keep growing our relationship," PM Lee said.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrives at Blair House, Washington DC, on Oct 2017. PM Lee was welcomed by Matthew Wendel, the General Manager of Blair House. (Photo: Bharati Jagdish)

The Blair House is a building in Washington DC which is actually a complex of four buildings that were previously separate - Blair House, Lee House, Peter Parker House and 74 Jackson Place. These were reconstituted into a single facility after renovations between the 1950s and 1980s.



It is located at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jackson Place, and it consists of 119 rooms, including 14 bedrooms and 35 bathrooms. It has a floor area of nearly 70,000 square feet, which makes it bigger than the White House.

The head-of-state suite is the apartment designated for use by the principal resident, and consists of a sitting room, two bedrooms with adjoining dressing rooms, two bathrooms and a powder room.



Blair House is one of several residences owned by the US Government for use by the President and Vice-President. Others include the White House itself, and Camp David. Blair House, unlike the White House, is closed to the public.

It has been called “the world’s most exclusive hotel” as it is primarily used to host visiting dignitaries and other guests of the president. These included Japan’s Emperor Akihito, Queen Elizabeth II, Vladimir Putin, Margaret Thatcher, Narendra Modi and Justin Trudeau.

Previous Singapore Prime Ministers have stayed there before as well, with Mr Lee Kuan Yew having stayed there on four different occasions and Mr Goh Chok Tong once.

PM Lee added that he will be calling on senators and congressmen and meeting officials who work behind the scenes to keep the relationship between the two countries warm.

Mr Lee said he was looking forward to meeting Singaporeans in Washington DC on Sunday.