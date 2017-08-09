An ode to Singapore's understated heritage gems

Often less heralded, these oddities sit snug amid the city’s more celebrated landmarks. Photos by Howard Law.

SINGAPORE: Every National Day, flags and banners festoon Singapore's most iconic landmarks, be they heritage buildings or recent additions to the city.



Among the former, the more prominent ones like City Hall, Old Parliament House and Victoria Theatre get thrust into the spotlight for the roles they played in Singapore's storied path to nationhood.

While they bask, dozens more old buildings go unremarked - even unnoticed - as they fade wallflower-like into the city's landscape. These are the less-exulted gems that we see and pass by every day, and yet wouldn't necessarily think twice about.

But they are no less notable than their more illustrious counterparts and their existence is a reminder that amid the hubbub of the metropolis, lies a slew of delightful and quirky architectural finds with enthralling backstories.

So we went on a traipse around town to check out eight less heralded fixtures of a city we love.

FORMER SALMON'S MATERNITY HOME

The striking yellow doors of the former Salmon's Maternity Home.

It’s a building that hardly elicits a second glance. Squat, without signage and looking slightly worse for wear, it sits somewhat forlornly on a street buzzing with arts students, craft beer fans (that Mikkeller bar is hot) and technophiles.

A short jaunt from the shiny, sleek Rochor MRT station on Prinsep Street and past the patterned, black cubic edifice of LASALLE, is the former Salmon’s Maternity Home.

Founded in 1950 by renowned gynaecologist S R Salmon, the private maternity hospital was the first of its kind in Singapore.

His daughter Yvonne was also a gynaecologist of long-standing repute, working at Kandang Kerbau Hospital and then later at Salmon’s Maternity Home. Now nearly 90, she continues to live in the building.

In the near four decades of its existence, thousands were born at the maternity home and within these unassuming walls, thousands of women were nursed and cared for during one of the most important times of their lives.

Today, its quiet exterior exudes the sort of understated charm that all Art Deco structures are wont to do.



The faded twin yellow doors on the ground floor provide an eye-catching symmetry, while the decorative twists of the balustrades that adorn the rounded balconies is another pleasing feature – as are the distinctive porthole windows.

Porthole windows are a common feature in Art Deco buildings.

Looking up, one can imagine the scores of expectant fathers hanging about the balconies, cigarette in hand, waiting for the stork’s arrival. This outdoor space retains a certain aura, one that beckons you to come up with a foldable chair, a paperback and a cuppa to wile away a cool, breezy late afternoon.



FORMER MIDDLE ROAD HOSPITAL

The Former Middle Road Hospital building has housed several private education institutions since the 1990s.

Barely a hundred yards away stands another building with a colourful history. The Japanese had a thriving local community in the years preceding World War II, with Middle Road at its heart.

Very few physical remnants of that past remains. One is the building that houses the nearby Waterloo Arts Centre - the sunburst motif on the pediment harks back to the pre-Syonan era. The other is this, now home to the TMC Academy.

Built in 1940, it bears a more modernist take on Art Deco with its simple, clean-lined, utilitarian form. It began life as the Doh Jin Hospital, serving the needs of the Japanese community. After the war, it became Middle Road Hospital – and specialised in treating venereal disease cases.

It was commonly known that medics from army camps across the island would stop by to stock up on supplies a few days after payday every month.

Repurposed in the 1990s to serve educational needs, the building's aesthetic has taken a bit of a hit with outdoor air-conditioning units and tinted sliding windows.

PAROCHIAL HOUSE

Parochial House along Victoria Street.

Walking south down Middle Road and onto Victoria Street will lead you to a gem hiding in plain sight. Opposite Bras Basah Complex, this 105-year-old building lies within the compound of St Joseph’s Church.

Parochical House served as the headquarters of the Catholic Portuguese Mission until 1981, and today serves as the residence of the church’s rector.

Parochial House, built in 1912 and gazetted in 2016.

From any angle, this Gothic-inspired marvel is a sight to behold – but especially so from the front, where the facade’s handsome symmetry makes it quite the architectural pearl. One imagines you could cut the building in half down the middle and put it easily back together again.

Pointed arches that adorn Parochial House's facade are a feature of Gothic architecture.

The pointed arches, pinnacles and crockets are distinctive of the Portuguese baroque style of architecture. After many years in a forgettable pastel blue, the now gazetted Parochial House was recently given a new coat of paint and now looks resplendent in its deep, earthy tones.

The area outside the building also holds fond memories for the thousands of St Anthony’s Boys’ School (the adjoining building behind; built in 1926) whose recess times were spent playing hantam bola, police and thief and capteh.

TRIANGULAR BUILDING AT CIRCULAR ROAD



One of the first skyscrapers in the CBD.

If the weather doesn’t play its usual tricks, the jaunt across town from Victoria Street and across the Elgin Bridge is a pleasant one.

And behind Boat Quay on Circular Road, is where you will find Singapore’s modest rival to Manhattan’s Flat Iron Building.



Designed by architect Ho Kwong Yew, this sharp-edged, triangular modernist number boasts a unique five-storey tower, complete with eaves and fins and exposed brick walls.

The exposed bricks and wooden louvred shutters lend a quaint feel to Ho Kwong Yew's unnamed wonder in the heart of the CBD.

The protruding features, a practical necessity in our climate, lends a futuristic sensibility to the building.



Imagine looking up at it in 1938, when it was built. How breathtaking it must have been.



Originally ochre in colour, the unnamed building has housed bars, restaurants, offices and coffee shops over the years. The premises is now occupied by a French bistro and Bollywood-themed nightclub.

In a sad twist of fate, Ho was last seen during the Japanese Occupation in 1942.

THE QUADRANT

One of the oldest buildings in the CBD manages to a carve a niche for itself in this day and age.

A brisk five-minute walk away from Circular Road, at the intersection of Cecil Street and Church Street, is The Quadrant.



Built in 1936, it is one of the oldest buildings in the CBD and was the Southeast Asian headquarters of the Kwangtung Provincial Bank.



It now houses serviced offices and The Black Swan restaurant. The latter stays true to the building’s Art Deco ethos and decadent ambience with a suitably dramatic, high-ceilinged dining room that is decked out in marble, brass and terrazzo.



One of the few remaining rustic gate lifts of its kind, ferrying office workers 80 years on.

You’ll also find one of the last original iron-traction gate lifts in Singapore in this building, and it’ll disappoint you to find there is no accompanying attendant to help you up. Buttons. Just buttons.

TONG AH EATING HOUSE

The old Tong Ah Eating House building has appeared in numerous films and TV serials.

Down Cross Street, through Kreta Ayer and on to Keong Saik Road, where an elegant pre-war coffeeshop building captures the imagination quite like no other in the vicinity.



Topped by a mast on a ziggurat, this Art Deco landmark evokes the sight of a sailboat cutting through a sea of hotchpotch architectural styles.

Famed for its kaya toast, teh, kopi and eggs breakfast, the Tong Ah Eating House occupied this building for 74 years. Its location at the confluence of Keong Saik Road and Teck Lim Road afforded a unique vantage point to see the city stir into life over a morning pick-me-up.

The old and the new sit neatly in Chinatown.

Accentuated by swooping red bands, its curves are a throwback to the Streamline Moderne movement and the pockets of bright louvred shutters further amp the building’s quirky-cool cred.

In 2013, the owners sold the premises to Indonesian lifestyle group Potato Head and moved their coffee shop business down the road.



PEARL BANK APARTMENTS



The Pearl Bank Apartments towers over its neighbours atop Pearl's Hill.

It’s the concrete three-quarter cylinder that towers and broods over the neighbourhood.



The Pearl Bank Apartments is a quick trot across Eu Tong Sen Street from Keong Saik Road. Tucked behind Pearl’s Hill Crescent, the stairway up Pearl’s Hill is a well-worn one strewn with castaway oBikes and Mobikes, discarded food packets and cigarette butts.

Completed in 1976, this modernist 38-storey marvel contains 272 units and was once Singapore’s tallest residential block. It is a refreshing antidote to all the squares and rectangles that pockmark our skyline.



The penthouses on upper floors of the Pearl Bank Apartments boast panoramic views of the city.

Housing 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom split-level apartments, the horseshoe shape allows for cross ventilation and faces west in the direction of Outram Park to mimise the effects of the harsh afternoon sun.

In recent years, several attempts to en bloc the estate have failed - but questions continue to linger over this iconic building’s future.



PRINCESS HOUSE

Princess House along Alexandra Road.

A bus ride through Tiong Bahru from Outram Park will bring you to one of the last remaining original buildings from Queenstown's heyday.

Princess House on Alexandra Road was the former office of the Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT), before becoming the first headquarters of the Housing Development Board after the SIT was dissolved in 1960.



While the building's interiors have been renovated to make it suitable for a present-day office building, its exterior - windows apart - have remained in its original form. The brickwork and ventilation-friendly concrete patterned facade at the back are quaint throwback to a more simpler time.

While the intricate brick and stone patterns are original, Princess House's windows have been given an update.



Now dwarfed by a medley of 30-storey tower blocks, Princess House was one of the more domineering landmarks of Dawson estate, which from the 1950s until the 1990s, comprised mainly of four-storey walk-up flats.



In his wistful memoir, From the Blue Windows, former Queenstown resident Tan Kok Yang recalled how his father would head to Princess House each month to pay the S$50 rent for their 2-room flat at SIT's offices.