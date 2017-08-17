ANA to open Japanese food court at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A Japanese-themed food court will open at Changi Airport as early as November this year, Changi Airport Group (CAG) confirmed on Thursday (Aug 17).

The food court, called Japan Gourmet Hall Sora, will be located on the third floor of Terminal 2's public area, where restaurants Seafood Paradise and Fish & Co used to be. This makes it the largest restaurant space within Changi Airport, said CAG.

It will be set up by the trading company of Japanese airline operator ANA, in a joint venture with Singapore-based Kormas Group.

In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, CAG said the concept for the new dining space is a gourmet food market featuring several popular Japanese F&B brands. It added that the 721 sq m space has a seating capacity of 300.

The Nikkei earlier reported that dishes on offer will include fresh seafood bowls and okonomiyaki (savoury Japanese pancakes).

"Changi Airport Group is always on the lookout for innovative retail and dining concepts that will meet the needs of our passengers and attract locals to come to the airport to shop and dine," said CAG.

According to Nikkei, ANA will invest about 220 million yen (S$2.5 million) in the food court.