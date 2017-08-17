ANA to set up Japanese food court at Changi Airport: Report

SINGAPORE: A food court that offers all things Japanese will open in Changi Airport as early as November, according to reports out of Japan on Thursday (Aug 17).



It will be set up by airline operator ANA Holdings, as part of a joint venture with a Singapore company.



The food court will host six restaurants under franchise contracts with Japanese eateries, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.

Dishes that will be available include fresh seafood bowls and okonomiyaki pancakes (savoury Japanese pancakes), said Nikkei, adding that the 700-plus sq m venue would be able to sit 300 customers.

ANA will invest about S$2.5 million (200 million yen), and it is aiming for annual sales of around S$5.6 million (450 million yen), according to Nikkei.