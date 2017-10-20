Annual Kusu Island pilgrimage season begins

Ferries will depart for Kusu Island from Marina South Pier from 7am daily during the pilgrimage season from Friday (Oct 20) to Nov 17, the Singapore Land Authority says.

SINGAPORE: The annual pilgrimage to Singapore's Kusu Island during the ninth lunar month begins on Friday (Oct 20) and ends on Nov 17, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said.

Every year during this period, thousands of people take the ferry from Marina South Pier to the Da Bo Gong (Tua Pek Kong) Temple, a popular Taoist temple on Kusu Island.

At the temple, they traditionally pray for things like good health, happiness and prosperity.

Ferries to Kusu Island will depart from the Marina South Pier from 7am, with the last ferry departing Marina South Pier at 5pm and leaving Kusu Island at 7pm, SLA said.

All regular ferry services to St John’s Island will be temporarily suspended during the Kusu pilgrimage season, it added.

The authority advised the public to use public transportation to get to Marina South Pier.

As there are limited parking lots at Marina South Pier, those who drive are advised to park their vehicles at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre (MBCC) and take the SBS Transit Bus 402 to the pier.

Alternatively, they can use the pedestrian linkway and walk about 500m from the MBCC to Marina South Pier, it said.

According to SLA, free shuttle bus services will be available for the public from the MBCC to the Marina South Pier on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. The closest train station is Marina South Pier MRT station, which is linked directly to Marina South Pier.