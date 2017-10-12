Another body of missing crew from tanker and boat collision found near Raffles Lighthouse

SINGAPORE: The body of one of the crew members reported as missing after a tanker and boat collided last month has been found near Raffles Lighthouse on Pulau Satumu in the Singapore Strait.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the body has been identified by family members, and confirmed to be that of a Chinese national seaman from Dominican-registered dredger JBB De Rong 19.

A total of 12 crew ─ 11 Chinese nationals and one Malaysian ─ were on board the dredger when it collided with Indonesian-registered tanker Kartika Segara on Sep 13 about 1.7 nautical miles south-west of Sisters' Islands.

Seven of the Chinese nationals were rescued, while five were reported as missing. None of the tanker's 26 crew members was hurt.

The bodies of two of the five missing were subsequently recovered later that day.

Channel NewsAsia understands that another body has also since been found in Indonesian waters, but that the body has yet to be identified.

Authorities are still looking for all the missing crew members, and are also trying to salvage the capsized dredger after it was partially submerged near Pulau Senang following the collision.