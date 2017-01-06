Another bus driver assaulted; attacker arrested: NTWU

SINGAPORE: Another bus driver has been assaulted, this time in a late-night attack by an assailant who is suspected to be drunk, National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU) executive secretary Melvin Yong said on Friday (Jan 6).

The incident came less than a week after a series of assaults on SBS Transit bus drivers on New Year's Eve. A 23-year-old man is helping police with investigations into the attacks.

The most recent assault happened late Thursday night, said Mr Yong in a Facebook post, adding that the assailant, who was suspected to be drunk during the attack, has been arrested.



The bus driver suffered facial injuries and is currently on medical leave, he said.



"The union is thankful that SBS Transit responded promptly to assist and support the injured bus captain," wrote Mr Yong, adding that such unprovoked acts of violence cannot be condoned and that public transport workers are protected under the Protection from Harassment Act.



"I intend to raise this at the Public Transport Tripartite Committee as we call upon all stakeholders of the public transport industry to come together, to raise awareness against the abuse of our bus captains who work hard to provide commuters a safe ride to their destination."