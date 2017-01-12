Another man charged for driving against traffic on AYE

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man was charged on Thursday (Jan 12) with dangerous driving after he allegedly drove against the flow of traffic on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) in the early hours of Jan 5.

Brandon Ng Hon Chong was arrested the next day along Jubilee Road in West Coast, the police said.

His lawyer Luke Lee Yoon Tet sought a five-week adjournment to submit medical and psychiatric reports for Ng, who he said has been diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome and has a history of depression.

Mr Lee also said this was the fourth time he is representing Ng in a criminal case, although this is Ng's first traffic offence.

Ng will be back in court on Feb 16.

For dangerous driving, he could be jailed for up to a year and fined up to S$3,000.

The Traffic Police said on Wednesday they are looking into eight incidents of motorists driving against the flow of traffic between Dec 28 last year and Jan 7.

There were 118 cases of reckless or dangerous driving in the first nine months of last year, a drop from 189 in the same period the year before, the police said.

Despite the drop, reckless driving has been in the spotlight recently, in the wake of a fatal crash on the AYE last month.

One man was killed and three others injured after a 53-year-old Mercedes driver ploughed into several cars as he drove against traffic on the expressway during the morning rush hour on Dec 19. The driver, Lim Chai Heng, has been charged with causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.