Another Singaporean, Joanna Dong, picked for Jay Chou's team on Sing! China

SINGAPORE: Hot on the heels of Nathan Hartono, Joanna Dong has become the next Singaporean singer to impress at the Sing! China competition.



Dong sang a jazz rendition of Love Song, 1990 for her blind audition in the first episode of the second season, which was broadcast on Friday (Jul 14).



Barely a minute into her performance, the first coach – Mandopop king Jay Chou – came forward for her.



By the time she hit the high notes – complete with a "mouth trumpet" solo –three of the four coaches had come forward.







Just like her predecessor Hartono, Dong, too, eventually chose Chou as her mentor.

Hartono took second place in the inaugural season of the show, becoming the first Singaporean artist to sing in Beijing's National Stadium in the finals.

