Apex court dismisses appeal by Lee Kuan Yew's estate for access to interview transcripts

SINGAPORE: The Court of Appeal on Thursday (Aug 17) dismissed an appeal by founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's children, Dr Lee Wei Ling and Mr Lee Hsien Yang, seeking access to recordings and transcripts of interviews with their late father made in the early 1980s.

In their judgement, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Judges of Appeal Chao Hick Tin and Andrew Phang said that the estate of the late Mr Lee was not entitled to copies of the transcripts.



The interviews with the elder Mr Lee, which took place between Jul 8, 1981 and Jul 5, 1982, while he was Prime Minister, were taped and transcribed by the Government's Oral History Unit.



The late Mr Lee had signed an agreement governing the use of the tape recordings and transcripts.



Following their father's death in March 2015, the executors of his estate, Dr Lee and the younger Mr Lee, applied to the High Court for rights to the transcripts.



In September 2016, the High Court dismissed their application, saying that the transcripts came under the purview of the Official Secrets Act (OSA), on account of their politically sensitive nature.



The executors appealed the decision, citing the fact that the late Mr Lee had been allowed to keep a personal copy of the transcripts after he left public office, and arguing that some of the reels involved his recollections of his personal childhood, education and family life, which could not be covered by the OSA.



Earlier this year, the Court of Appeal reserved judgement on the appeal, after hearing the arguments of both parties.



On Thursday, the judges said they were "amply satisfied" that Mr Lee's personal right to use the transcripts did not pass to his estate.



"We have no doubt that Mr Lee was aware and indeed mindful of the existence and operation of the OSA," they wrote.



"That being the case, Mr Lee could not have envisioned that his estate would be able to make use of the Transcripts in the same way that he could."



The judges also noted that Dr Lee and Mr Lee indicated that they would not release any information in the transcripts that contravened the OSA.



"This wholly misses the point that their retention of the information would itself contravene that Act," the judges said.



"Their status as Mr Lee’s children does not exempt them from the operation of the OSA."



The judges said that their conclusions were "entirely consistent with Mr Lee’s desire to ensure that the information in the transcripts would be protected … because the interests at stake are not personal to Mr Lee but involve matters of national interest.



"Mr Lee gave the interviews not in his personal capacity, but in his capacity as the Prime Minister of Singapore, as part of a Government project: This too militates against the notion of such rights being vested in his personal executors."

