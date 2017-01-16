Apex court upholds 18-year sentence for maid who murdered employer

SINGAPORE: The Court of Appeal on Monday (Jan 16) dismissed Indonesian maid Dewi Sukowati’s appeal to reduce her 18-year jail term for murdering her employer, socialite Nancy Gan, in 2014.

Dewi’s lawyer Mohamed Muzammil Mohamed argued that his client’s psychiatric condition – stemming from years of physical and emotional abuse – had not been duly recognised, resulting in an overly harsh 18-year jail term. He had called for the apex court to reduce Dewi’s jail term to about 10 to 12 years.

Dewi killed Madam Gan on Mar 19, 2014, after the socialite scolded the maid for serving her using a plastic tray, instead of a silver one, and threatened to slash her pay. Dewi, then 18, “lost control” when Mdm Gan splashed a glass of lukewarm water on her face and hit her on the head with the tray.

The maid grabbed Mdm Gan by the hair and swung her head against a wall. The 69-year-old woman collapsed, unconscious and bleeding profusely. Worried her employer would wake up and call the police, Dewi dragged Mdm Gan to the swimming pool and tipped her body face down into the pool.

She threw Mdm Gan’s slippers in after her to make it look like a suicide. She then cleaned up the blood trail and changed out of her blood-soaked clothes, before flagging down a dispatch rider for help.

Prosecutors urged the Court of Appeal to uphold Dewi’s 18-year sentence, arguing the maid’s actions “reflect an individual who was acting in a deliberate, calculated and cold-blooded fashion”, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamed Faizal said. He pointed specifically to the maid’s decision to stage Mdm Gan’s suicide – a “strategic move to reduce suspicion”, said DPP Faizal.

Mr Muzammil argued Dewi, a “village girl”, had not been given time “to adjust to the new environment in Singapore and to the expectations and demands (of Mdm Gan)”, who put her to work immediately and subjected her to physical and verbal abuse, the lawyer said.

Dewi had come to Singapore to work to escape her abusive father. In the six days she worked for Mdm Gan, the woman had hit her with a broomstick, kicked her and hit her fingers with a plate, Mr Muzammil said.

“The combination of her very young age, her lack of exposure and sudden dispatch to a vastly different culture … her past history of abuse and abuse by (Mdm Gan), interacted with the suddenness of the assault … (and) caused her to react instantaneously without heed of the consequences,” a psychiatrist wrote in Dewi’s psychiatric report.

Citing other reports, Mr Muzammil pointed out the psychiatrist stated that Dewi “suffered from an abnormality of mind at the time of the offence … (her) mental condition substantially impaired (her) responsibility for her acts in causing (Mdm Gan’s) death”.

However, the apex court, led by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, pointed to Dewi’s decision to tip the unconscious Mdm Gan into the pool “to make sure she would die and be unable to report the assault”, and said that the court “is satisfied there was sufficient premeditation and deliberateness”.