Apple announces Singapore store's opening date

SINGAPORE: Apple will be opening its first store in Singapore on May 27.

According to the consumer tech giant's website, its Apple Orchard Road store at Knightsbridge Mall will open at 10am that day, with the daily operating hours stated as 10am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

The website also stated a series of programmes scheduled at the store, including an acoustic performance by Singapore Idol 3 winner Sezairi Sezali on the store's opening day. A photo walk with local photographer Chia Aik Beng, has also been scheduled for the following day.

The opening of the store later this month comes after much-publicised delays. It was previously reported the first brick-and-mortar store in Singapore, and Southeast Asia, will open on Oct 31, 2016, before being pushed back to Jan 30 this year.