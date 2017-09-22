Apple fans stay the night to be first to get iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

SINGAPORE: More than 80 diehard Apple fans descended on Singapore’s only Apple Store on Thursday evening (Sep 21) to queue overnight for the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

This is the first time that the Apple Store in Orchard is hosting a major launch. Around closing time at 10pm, workers started putting up black barricades to demarcate the holding area.



Barricades for a line of early birds outside the Apple Store (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

To pre-empt a mad rush, staff rounded up the crowd to lay down rules. Each person was handed a green wristband denoting their position in the queue, and they were only allowed to leave the line for a maximum of one hour. If they exceeded the time limit, their number would be forfeited.

Laying down the rules for those in line (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

Vietnamese Trinh Duy Hoai, 32, flew in two days ago and arrived at the store at 5pm. He was fourth in line. And this is the fourth time he is queuing for an iPhone in Singapore, after the iPhone 6, 6s and 7.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“In Vietnam, we don’t get the iPhone on the first day of Apple’s release, so we come here,” said the mobile seller, who intends to get the iPhone 8 Plus in gold. “It has a longer battery and a new processor. I love it.”



The crowd being shepherded into an organised line for the #iPhone8launch pic.twitter.com/GFWaVwV3CP — Aqil Haziq Mahmud (@AqilHaziqCNA) September 21, 2017

By 11.30pm, the crowd had settled. Some dragged along luggage while others brought foldable stools. One of them was also seen taking a selfie with his number tag.

Some people came armed with stools (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

Number one in line was Mr Amin Ahmed Dholiya, from India. Naturally, the businessman was ecstatic about his position in the queue, especially as he only arrived at 7pm. He said he skipped dinner because he was eagerly waiting for the queue to form.



“I feel very good,” said the 43-year-old. “I was doubting if I could get the phone. Now, I feel very lucky because I am first, so I will definitely get it.”



Mr Amin, who will also buy the iPhone 8 Plus before catching a 7pm flight back home, said he has never been disappointed by an iPhone. “The features are very good,” he added.



Doors to the store will open at 8am, with prices starting from S$1,148 for the iPhone 8 and S$1,308 for the iPhone 8 Plus.





