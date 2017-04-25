Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers to perform at Singapore F1 race

Organiser Singapore GP says Duran Duran, as well as OneRepublic, will also hold full-length concerts at this year's event.

SINGAPORE: Pop darling Ariana Grande and electronic dance music (EDM) duo The Chainsmokers will be making their Singapore debut at the F1 Singapore GP, to be held from Sep 15 to 17 this year.

In a media release on Tuesday (Apr 25), organiser Singapore GP also revealed that Duran Duran, as well as OneRepublic, will hold full-length concerts at this year's event.



US pop rock band OneRepublic, who last held a concert in Singapore in 2013.





Other artistes who will be performing at the event include singer-songwriter Seal and British spoken-word artiste George The Poet.

Singapore GP currently holds a contract to host the FIA Formula One World Championship until 2017. There had been speculation last year that the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix may not continue beyond 2017 after Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone claimed the city-state does not want to host the race any longer.

Further information about concert times and ticket prices are available on the F1 Singapore GP website.