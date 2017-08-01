Armed robbery at Western Union branch in Ubi; suspect at large

SINGAPORE: A man wielding a knife robbed a Western Union branch in Ubi on Tuesday morning (Aug 1), in the second armed robbery in Singapore in two days.

The suspect, who is at large, forced an employee of the money transfer branch at Block 301 Ubi Avenue 1 to hand over more than S$2,000 in cash. He then fled on foot, the police said.

The police were alerted at around 10.50am. The Western Union employee was not injured and no one was inside the branch at the time of the robbery, they said.

The suspect is said to be tall, and wearing a white helmet, black jacket and dark-coloured long pants.

Police investigations are ongoing.

On Monday, a 48-year-old man was arrested after an armed robbery at a Shell petrol station on Upper Bukit Timah Road, in what the police said was the first such case in 10 years.

