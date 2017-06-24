Art exhibition launched to commemorate NS50

SINGAPORE: About 130 pieces of art capturing the spirit of National Service are on display on Saturday (Jun 24) at ION Orchard shopping mall, as part of the Singapore Art Society's efforts to mark 50 years of National Service.

To get inspiration, more than 50 artists visited about 20 army camps for a better understanding of what national servicemen do.



The art pieces, ranging from oil paintings, bronze sculptures to Chinese calligraphy, were then produced over a four-month period, said the Singapore Art Society.

“The artwork here aims to recognise the hardship and sacrifices by our past and present national servicemen, even in the most mundane of everyday tasks, and strengthen the community’s support for NS," said president of the Singapore Art Society Terence Teo at the launch of the exhibition on Saturday.

Also at the launch was Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung who praised the ground-up efforts such as that of the Singapore Art Society in commemorating NS50.

"The Singapore Art Society’s initiative forms an important part of our cultural heritage and preserves the social memories of our people as a legacy to be handed down from one generation to the next," said Mr Ong.

Admission to the exhibition is free. It will be at the art gallery at ION Orchard until Jun 29, after which the pieces will be showcased at The Arts House from Jul 2 to Jul 15, and at the Suntec Convention Centre from Jul 30 to Aug 13.