Artificial intelligence, robotics to be part of patient care at new Woodlands hospital

SINGAPORE: The Woodlands Health Campus (WHC), the first hospital in Woodlands, is expected to use the widespread adoption of technology to improve the patient care experience.



The 1,800-bed facility, which broke ground on Tuesday (Apr 18), will open progressively from 2022.



Located along Woodlands Drive 17, it will be about the size of 11 football fields and serve more than 935,000 residents. It will feature an integrated acute and community hospital, specialist outpatient clinics and a long-term care facility.

Speaking at the groundbreaking event, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said the use of smart technology to raise the bar for patient care and the development of new care models towards greater community-based care were two areas he hoped to see the healthcare complex pioneer.



Mr Gan said that while the co-location of acute and community care services was not new, WHC was the first to have these facilities conceptualised and built at the same time and this would enable it to better integrate care.



"It will enable patients to be treated and rehabilitated effectively in the appropriate setting so that they can return home to their loved ones as soon as possible,” the Health Minister added.



WHC will also have green spaces for recreational or rehabilitation activities designed in consultation with NParks and a garden for dementia patients at the long-term care facility.

At the new hospital, clinicians will make use of artificial intelligence to make sense of large amounts of data quickly. This will allow them to improve diagnostic accuracy and provide cheaper, better and faster care, the hospital said.



Artificial intelligence, robotics to enhance patient care at new Woodlands hospital which will open from 2022. https://t.co/ijGRsuxspg pic.twitter.com/zDt7kTLrQ5 — Luo Er (@ChanLuoErCNA) April 18, 2017

Electronic wristbands similar to smart watches will also be used by nurses to monitor patients' conditions in the hospital and after they return home.

While the actual form of the smart device is still in development, some features the hospital said it aimed to provide patients with include the ability to track their schedule such as rehabilitation therapy sessions and medication times, and built-in sensors to conduct real-time monitoring of patients' heartbeat and sleep patterns.

Robotics will automate back-end logistics such as food services, housekeeping and the central sterile supplies unit to free up more time for staff to attend to the personal needs of patients, the hospital said.



Services such as check-in and registration, filling of medical information, ordering medication and payment will be brought online so patients can complete such procedures in their own homes.