Artists on the move: Commute sketchers showcase work at bus, train stations

SINGAPORE: Instead of looking at their mobile phones or sleeping, a community of artists in Singapore document their surroundings while taking public transport by sketching and sharing their work on a Facebook page.

Now some members of the group, who call themselves Commute Sketchers, will have their art displayed at bus interchanges and train stations across the island, public transport operator SBS Transit said on Monday (Jan 16).

In a news release, SBS Transit said that between 15 and 18 sketches done by eight artists will be framed in different sizes and put on display at the bus interchanges and the North East Line (NEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) stations.

SBS Transit chief executive officer Gan Juay Kiat said the company decided to put up some of the sketches so more people could enjoy them.



"These works of art capture the different expressions and actions of commuters on paper. It is living art, and we hope it adds more 'colour' to the walls of our interchanges and stations,” he said.

Measuring approximately 2m by 3m, the first set of sketches have already been put up at Bedok, Bishan, Boon Lay and Clementi bus interchanges, SBS Transit said.







The Commute Sketchers art display at Clementi Bus Interchange. (Photo: SBS Transit)

Plans are in the pipeline to feature them at four train stations including Beauty World on the DTL and HarbourFront on the NEL, it added.