Arts, cultural exchanges strengthen Singapore-Australia ties: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Cultural exchanges play an important role in strengthening Singapore-Australia ties, the prime ministers of both countries affirmed at the launch of an exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) on Saturday (Jun 3).

Speaking at the opening of the ACM's Ghost Nets of the Ocean exhibition - which features work by artists from Australia's indigenous Erub community - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong elaborated on how such cultural exchanges were important.

"Yesterday at lunch I spoke about how we have taken our bilateral cooperation forward with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he said. "Arts and cultural exchanges play a role in strengthening our people-to-people ties."

Pointing out the similarities between Australia and Singapore, PM Lee said both countries' successes were linked to the environment.

"As island countries, survival and success are intimately linked to the sea. Because the sea is our lifeline, we are both concerned about environmental sustainability, and biodiversity, which are key themes of the exhibition."

Agreeing with PM Lee, Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said cultural exchanges between the two countries were "the beating heart of our friendship".

"When Prime Minister Lee visited the Australian parliament last year, he spoke to us to say that our relationships spring from the heart, as much as it does from the head," said Mr Turnbull. "Cultural exchanges like this one are the beating heart of our friendship, and I'm pleased to see our creative partnerships continue to strengthen under the stewardship of the Australia-Singapore arts group."

Mr Turnbull is on a three-day visit to Singapore where he will also attend the Shangri-La Dialogue.