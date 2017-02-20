As it happens: Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat delivers Budget 2017

SINGAPORE: Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat delivers the Budget for 2017 on Monday (Feb 20) in Parliament. This is his first major speech since he recovered from a stroke he suffered last May.

The Budget is expected to touch on measures to implement some of the recommendations of the Committee on the Future Economy's (CFE) report, which outlined seven strategies for the next decade of Singapore's economic development.

Also closely watched would be measures to support families, address job security and the high cost of living. Those were among the main concerns for Singaporeans who gave their feedback to Government outreach portal REACH ahead of Budget 2017.

For the latest: