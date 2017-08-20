As it happens: National Day Rally 2017

SINGAPORE: Upgrading Singapore's preschools, fighting diabetes and building a Smart Nation are the key issues in the National Day Rally speech that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is delivering on Sunday (Aug 20) evening.

"These are the things we have to do, in order to start right, stay well, and live smart," Mr Lee said in a short video filmed as he was preparing for the speech at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) at Ang Mo Kio.

7.13pm: Government will make sure that pre-schools remain affordable: PM Lee

This is so that children from all economic backgrounds will have an equal chance to compete and excel, and eventually contribute to society, he said.





7.12pm: JUST IN: Government to double annual spending on pre-school education in five years

The Government will invest more in pre-schools to comprehensively upgrade the sector, Mr Lee said.

Five years ago, annual government spending on pre-school education was half of what it spends today - and five years from now, the amount will double again, said Mr Lee.

This shows the importance and commitment the Government places on pre-school, he said.





7.11pm: Starting bilingual education early

Studies show that the best window for a child to learn a language is before the age of 3, Mr Lee noted.



Speaking in Mandarin, he recounted how his mother only learnt Chinese when she was in her 20s. He said she seldom spoke Mandarin, despite being able to understand the language quite well.



He found out only years later that it was because a friend had told her that she spoke Mandarin with an English accent. Perhaps she was a bit embarrassed, Mr Lee said, adding that his mother never spoke in Mandarin again.



Mr Lee also acknowledged that, despite having attended Chinese schools, including Nanyang Kindergarten, getting the right pronunciation was still not easy for him and he still mispronounced words sometimes.



Students from Nanyang Kindergarten (Photo: Nanyang Family of Schools)

With mother tongues being used less at home, Mr Lee said there was a need to strengthen bilingual education and do so at pre-school level.

7.07pm: Improving pre-school education

Mr Lee said the Government will focus on three aspects in improving pre-school education:

- Increasing pre-school places

- Improving the quality of pre-school education and giving children a good bilingual foundation

- Improving the quality of pre-school teaching and making the profession attractive



7.05pm: Singapore’s economic transformation is making progress, PM Lee says

Beginning his Mandarin speech, PM Lee said that Singapore’s economy remains strong and this year’s growth has improved. Growth is expected to reach around 2.5% - higher than last year.

He added that it is even more encouraging to see that Singapore’s economic transformation is making progress and that productivity is improving.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the 2017 National Day Rally at ITE. (Photo: Howard Law)

However, Mr Lee said, to maintain Singapore’s prosperity and stability over the long run, there is a need to look at a number of long-term issues to prepare for the future.

7:02pm: Singapore’s next President

If all goes well, another distinguished Malay Singaporean will become the country’s next President, PM Lee noted.

He added that he hopes that, like the late President Yusof Ishak, the next President will bring as much distinction and honour to the office, and be as well-loved and remembered by Singaporeans.

7:01pm: Smart Nation: More young Malays taking advantage of IT and starting new companies, says PM Lee

PM Lee cited Syafiq Yusoff, the school drop-out who set up Riverwood - the logistics company engaged by Amazon Prime Now when it entered the Singapore market.



Syafiq Yusoff (Photo: MCI)

Syafiq set up Riverwood with only 2 vans and 4 workers, but grew the company and upgraded its operations using technology. Today, it employs 120 workers of all races and is still growing.

PM Lee said he is confident many more Malays will be able to seize new opportunities, whether as entrepreneurs, professionals or technicians.

6:55pm: ‘Act fast so that you will not regret later’

Using the Malay idiom sebelum nasi menjadi bubur (meaning “act fast so that you will not regret later”), PM Lee encouraged his audience to watch their lifestyle and diet so that they can avoid diabetes or manage the illness better.



Speaking of his own fondness for rich, traditional sweets like dodol and ondeh-ondeh, PM Lee cited his doctor’s advice to enjoy the treats in moderation rather than not at all.



(Photo: Ministry of Communications & Information)

Mr Lee also called for the community to exercise more. Doctors recommend 150 minutes of exercise per week, he said, which works out to 20 minutes a day.

6:52pm: Preventing diabetes

10% of Singaporeans have diabetes - but what is more alarming is that 17% of Malays have the condition, PM Lee said.



He added that one reason is obesity, which is also more prevalent among Malays.



6:49pm: A good pre-school system enables everyone to compete fairly in Singapore, PM Lee says

Speaking in Malay, PM Lee said he’s glad that more Malay children are now attending pre-school.

The Government is raising the quality of pre-schools and keeping them affordable, he said, adding that it is creating more pre-school places, including infant care and nursery classes. pre-school teachers will also get better training and careers.



6.11pm: Ahead of the National Day Rally, here's a look at the pre-school sector's progress, as well as Singapore's war on diabetes so far.

6.05pm: "Start right, stay well, and live smart"

In a short video clip posted on his Facebook page, PM Lee said that he would talk about upgrading Singapore's preschools, fighting diabetes and building a Smart Nation.

"These are the things we have to do, in order to start right, stay well, and live smart," he said.

6.03pm: NDR 2017 to touch on pre-schools, fighting diabetes and making Singapore a Smart Nation

Welcome to our live blog covering this year’s National Day Rally speech!

In his National Day message earlier this month, PM Lee said he would use this year’s rally to talk about three longer-term issues facing Singapore - raising the standards of pre-schools, fighting diabetes and shaping a Smart Nation.