SINGAPORE: Upgrading Singapore's preschools, fighting diabetes and building a Smart Nation are the key issues in the National Day Rally speech that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is delivering on Sunday (Aug 20) evening.

"These are the things we have to do, in order to start right, stay well, and live smart," Mr Lee said in a short video filmed as he was preparing for the speech at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) at Ang Mo Kio.

Follow the highlights of Mr Lee's speech here:



Live Blog As it happens: National Day Rally 2017



