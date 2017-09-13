As it happens: Nomination Day, PE 2017

SINGAPORE: Mdm Halimah Yacob is set to become the country's first female President and the first Malay head of state in more than 47 years. On Wednesday morning, she will submit her nomination papers - the final step she has to undergo as a presidential candidate.

Among the documents she will have to submit at the Nomination Centre, located at the People's Association headquarters at King's George's Avenue, are the certificate of eligibility issued by the Presidential Elections Committee, the community certificate issued by the Community Committee and a political donation certificate. Mdm Halimah collected her certificate of eligibility from the Elections Department on Tuesday.



The former Speaker of Parliament was the only person to qualify for an election that was scheduled for this month.

We bring you live updates as Nomination Day unfolds:

10.54am: Mdm Halimah leaves One Marina Boulevard for the nomination centre.

Madam Halimah heads to the Nomination Centre at People's Association HQ to submit her papershttps://t.co/nDJpu76Ypt pic.twitter.com/5RZqruKDDO — Jalelah Abu Baker (@JalelahCNA) September 13, 2017





10.31am: Mdm Halimah will be taking this van to head to the nomination centre

(Photo: Jalelah Abu Baker)

10.25am: The crowd has spilled over to across the road from the nomination centre

Crowd has spilled over to across the road from the Nomination Centre #PE2017 #HalimahYacob https://t.co/T5tk3vgDWZ pic.twitter.com/P1H3x23McM — Lianne Chia (@LianneChiaCNA) September 13, 2017





10.20am: Mdm Halimah's supporters gather, some equipped with whistles and banners.





9.57am: Tight security in and around the People's Association headquarters - the nomination centre.

Tight security in and around nomination centre. Doors open at 10am #PE2017 pic.twitter.com/QKJENj3y6D — Olivia Siong (@OliviaSiongCNA) September 13, 2017



