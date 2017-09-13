As it happens: Nomination Day, PE2017

SINGAPORE: Madam Halimah Yacob has been declared President-elect as she is set to become the country's first female President and the first Malay head of state in more than 47 years. She will be sworn in as Singapore's 8th President on Thursday (Sep 14) at the Istana, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.



Mdm Halimah submitted her nomination papers on Wednesday morning - the final step she had to undergo as a presidential candidate.

Among the documents she submitted at the Nomination Centre, located at the People's Association headquarters at King's George's Avenue, were the certificate of eligibility issued by the Presidential Elections Committee, the community certificate issued by the Community Committee and a political donation certificate. Mdm Halimah collected her certificate of eligibility from the Elections Department on Tuesday.



The former Speaker of Parliament was the only person to qualify for an election that was scheduled for this month.

We bring you live updates as Nomination Day unfolds:

12.33pm: Mdm Halimah Yacob will be sworn in as the 8th President of Singapore on Thursday at the Istana, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Returning Officer declares Halimah Yacob as President-elect. (Photo: Gayathiri Chandramohan)

12.40pm: President-elect Halimah is escorted by security personnel as she makes way through the crowd after addressing supporters.



12.15pm: "I ask that you focus on the similarities that we have and not the differences": President-elect Halimah Yacob

"I am President-elect for all, and I intend to serve you without hesitation and doubt": #HalimahYacob https://t.co/nRaSBoAupj pic.twitter.com/0U47eRIC9A — Lianne Chia (@LianneChiaCNA) September 13, 2017





12.09pm: “I am a President for everyone. Even though this is a reserved election, I am not a reserved President”: President-elect Halimah Yacob addresses supporters at the Nomination Centre.

12.04pm: Mdm Halimah Yacob has been declared President-elect as she is set to become the country's first female President and the first Malay head of state in more than 47 years.

President-elect Halimah Yacob addresses her supporters. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

11.45am: Supporters continue to gather outside the Nomination Centre, waiting for Mdm Halimah's address.





11.37am: Mdm Halimah, the sole candidate for the Presidential Election, has submitted her nomination papers.

Madam Halimah's community certificate and political donation form among those filed and put up on notice board https://t.co/d2xLb7sFsI pic.twitter.com/GwjKzM2eCc — MonicaKotwani (@MKotwaniCNA) September 13, 2017





(Photo: Monica Kotwani)

11.30am: It's a sea of orange as supporters gather outside the Nomination Centre in Mdm Halimah's campaign colours.

It's a sea of orange - and umbrellas - as Mdm #HalimahYacob's supporters take some refuge from the heat https://t.co/nRaSBoAupj pic.twitter.com/hIC7yAGZKX — Lianne Chia (@LianneChiaCNA) September 13, 2017





11.25am: Mdm Halimah and her husband Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee pose for photos with proposers and assentors after arriving at the Nomination Centre.

(Photo: Monica Kotwani)

11.20am: Scenes from the Nomination Centre as Mdm Halimah and her husband Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee arrive:

(Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

(Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

11.18am: Mdm Halimah arrives at the Nomination Centre with supporters.

Mdm #HalimahYacob has arrived at the Nomination Centre, followed by buses of supporters https://t.co/nRaSBoAupj pic.twitter.com/PhZCWQNG1A — Lianne Chia (@LianneChiaCNA) September 13, 2017





11.06am: "I feel good. I'm looking forward to making sure my nomination is accepted. That's the most important," said Mdm Halimah.

When asked if he was proud of Mdm Halimah, her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, said: "Of course".



(Photo: Jalelah Abu Bakar)

11.05am: Special Operation Command vehicles parked outside the Nomination Centre at the People's Association Headquarters.

(Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

10.54am: Mdm Halimah leaves One Marina Boulevard for the nomination centre.

Madam Halimah heads to the Nomination Centre at People's Association HQ to submit her papershttps://t.co/nDJpu76Ypt pic.twitter.com/5RZqruKDDO — Jalelah Abu Baker (@JalelahCNA) September 13, 2017





10.31am: Mdm Halimah will be taking this van to head to the nomination centre

(Photo: Jalelah Abu Baker)

10.25am: The crowd has spilled over to across the road from the nomination centre

Crowd has spilled over to across the road from the Nomination Centre #PE2017 #HalimahYacob https://t.co/T5tk3vgDWZ pic.twitter.com/P1H3x23McM — Lianne Chia (@LianneChiaCNA) September 13, 2017





10.20am: Mdm Halimah's supporters gather, some equipped with whistles and banners.





9.57am: Tight security in and around the People's Association headquarters - the nomination centre.

Tight security in and around nomination centre. Doors open at 10am #PE2017 pic.twitter.com/QKJENj3y6D — Olivia Siong (@OliviaSiongCNA) September 13, 2017



