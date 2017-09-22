ASEAN Para Games: Jason Chee wins gold in individual event

SINGAPORE: Table tennis para-athlete Jason Chee has won gold in the men's singles Class 2 round robin event at the 2017 ASEAN Para Games in Kuala Lumpur.



Chee defeated Thai paddler Thirayu Chueawong 3-0 on Friday (Sep 22) to top his group ahead of four others. Earlier, he defeated another Thai, Thinathet Natthawut, 3-2.

He also defeated compatriots Eric Ting and Darren Chua 3-0 in both games on Thursday to make it four wins out of four.

Navy man Chee, who lost his left arm and both legs in a ship accident in 2012, told Channel NewsAsia last month that his main goal at the Games was to win at least a medal.



He achieved that earlier this week, after helping to clinch a bronze medal on Tuesday in the men's team class T1-3 round robin contest.

His medal-winning achievements come despite having recently lost his right eyeball to cancer.

