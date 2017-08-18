At Eunos Primary, teachers patrol the canteen to campaign for healthier drink choices

SINGAPORE: It's not an uncommon sight - kids gulping down sugary drinks in the school canteen. But at Eunos Primary School, teachers go the extra mile to get students to opt for healthier drink choices by patrolling the canteen daily to remind those drinking sweet drinks to consume them in moderation.

School principal Grace Ong said: “We rather the children drink under our monitoring (so) we can actually educate them, rather than ... stop it completely and they go outside and buy a lot of sugared drinks and we can't educate them.”

She added that there is also the fear that the kids may turn to substitutes, such as candies and chocolate, if they can't get their hands on sugary drinks.

The school has banned the sale of soft drinks and students are discouraged from bringing them to school. However, sweetened beverages are allowed if they have the Health Promotion Board's (HPB) Healthier Choice symbol.

All drinks sold in schools across Singapore have to be listed under a beverage catalogue put together by the HPB, as part of the Healthy Meals in Schools Programme, and all have the symbol.



One dietitian, however, said many of these drinks still contain significant amounts of sugar, with the biggest culprits being flavoured milk and sports drinks. But there is a place for these products in schools, said Ms Sarah Sinaram, manager of the Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Mount Alvernia Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Children are so active in school, they are always running about and they need the energy, and these are quick sources of energy for them. The fear is that if one is taking too much of these and don’t do enough exercise, and leading a sedentary lifestyle, this will definitely translate into weight gain. And being overweight puts one at risk of many chronic diseases, like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes,” she said.

Eunos Primary School recently built an Active Cove to encourage unstructured play during recess. (Photo: Rachelle Lee)

All the drinks sold in vending machines at Eunos Primary School are sugared drinks, but they all have the Healthier Choice symbol. The school says it plans to remove all the vending machines in a few years' time to encourage more to drink water instead.

“If they don't see it, they will find that it is less easy to purchase the drinks, and therefore, they will then drink from the water cooler. So that encourages the children to drink more plain water when they are thirsty, rather than buying sugared drinks,” said Mrs Ong.



All these efforts seem to be paying off.



Primary 6 student Laiyla Alisha said she used to drink a lot of sugary drinks "but the school held talks to tell us how much sugar actually goes into the drinks. So I got a bit worried and stopped buying them”.

Primary 5 student Lua Wei An said: “I find that plain water can be a good substitute, because even though it's not very tasty, it is actually healthier.”

The school also has put in place a slew of programmes, such as healthy cooking classes, to help the kids maintain a balanced diet, as well as an annual health week featuring talks and games.

It also recently added a play area called Active Cove to encourage the kids to sweat it out during their recess.