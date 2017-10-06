At least 11 cars involved in chain collision on KPE

SINGAPORE: At least 11 cars were involved in a chain collision along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) towards East Coast Parkway on Friday morning (Oct 6).

The collision, which took place before the Tampines Road exit, involved at least three taxis, according to a video taken by a Channel NewsAsia reader. The incident caused a traffic tailback on the expressway of at least 1km to Buangkok.

The Land Transport Authority alerted motorists to avoid Lane 1 before the Tampines Road exit at 9.38am on Twitter.

