At least 11 cars involved in chain collision on KPE

At least 11 cars were involved in a collision on the KPE on Friday (Oct 6) morning. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)
SINGAPORE: At least 11 cars were involved in a chain collision along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) towards East Coast Parkway on Friday morning (Oct 6).

The collision, which took place before the Tampines Road exit, involved at least three taxis, according to a video taken by a Channel NewsAsia reader. The incident caused a traffic tailback on the expressway of at least 1km to Buangkok. 

The Land Transport Authority alerted motorists to avoid Lane 1 before the Tampines Road exit at 9.38am on Twitter. 

Channel NewsAsia has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information. 

