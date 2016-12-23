At least 4 VivoCity restaurants broken into

SINGAPORE: Several food outlets at VivoCity were discovered on Thursday (Dec 22) morning to have been broken into.

The Singapore Police Force said it was alerted to a case of "theft in dwelling" at the shopping centre in Harbourfront at about 10.30am, and that investigations were ongoing.

Channel NewsAsia understands that four affected restaurants - Paik's Bibim, Monster Curry, Shin Kushiya and JPOT - did not have glass doors or shutters preventing entry when they were closed, unlike some of the other establishments in the area.

When Channel NewsAsia visited the mall late Friday morning, all four restaurants had resumed normal operations and were serving customers. However, employees declined to comment, citing ongoing investigations.

An employee from Bornga, a restaurant between Shin Kushiya and Paik's Bibim, said he found out that nearby restaurants had been burgled at about 10am on Thursday, when he saw staff from other restaurants "panicking".



The employee, who declined to be named, said he understood that Shin Kushiya's tip box had been stolen while Paik Bibim's cash register had been compromised. Bornga was probably not affected because it had glass doors that were locked up after operation hours, he added.

The mall's management said in a statement that the police had performed an investigation on-site.

"The mall management and tenants are giving the police every support and assistance in the process," it added.

The offence of a theft in dwelling, which applies to theft within a space used for either as a home or to protect property, carries a sentence of up to seven years' imprisonment and a fine.