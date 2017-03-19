Athletics: Mok Ying Ren clocks new personal best, clears SEA Games qualifying mark

SINGAPORE: National long-distance runner Mok Ying Ren comfortably cleared the qualifying mark for the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur with a new personal best at the Seoul International Marathon on Sunday (Mar 19).

Mok clocked 2:26:07 in Seoul, more than a minute faster than the qualifying mark of 2:37:10.

In a Facebook post after the event, he wrote: "Great day at the office with a new personal best of 2 hours 26 min 07 seconds en route to qualifying for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games marathon."

Thanking his supporters, Mok quipped: "Time for some Korean BBQ?"

Mok won Singapore's first men's marathon gold at the 2013 SEA Games in Myanmar in a time of 2:28:36, but a shin injury kept him from defending his title on home soil in 2015.

The 2015 title was claimed by fellow Singaporean Soh Rui Yong in 2:34:56. Soh clocked 2:24:55 at the Chicago Marathon in October 2016.