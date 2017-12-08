Athletics: Soh Rui Yong gives S$500 from Singapore Marathon prize money to Kenyan pacer

SINGAPORE: National marathoner Soh Rui Yong gave S$500 from his S$10,000 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon prize money to Kenyan runner Elisha Sawe who ran part of the race with him.

Soh clinched the prize for being the top local finisher during last Sunday's (Dec 3) race.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Dec 8), the 26-year-old explained that Sawe was an elite marathoner who lives and trains in Malaysia. He came to Singapore for the marathon "hoping to win some prize money", Soh said.







However, Sawe did not have a good race, as he was dropped by the lead pack of Kenyans early on. Soh said he caught up with him at the 13km mark and asked Sawe to run with him.

Soh wrote: "Elisha sportingly took up the offer, and ... ran till the 31km mark before he dropped out at a medical vehicle."



"Running the last 11.2km alone, I won the race, and then waited in the elite tent until Elisha was transported back," Soh said.

Soh said he gave Sawe S$500 "for his awesome company in the race". He also expressed hope that the money will help Sawe travel to future races.

