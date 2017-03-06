Attach and Train initiative to start with logistics sector, provide trainees with allowance

SINGAPORE: The Government’s Attach and Train initiative will provide participants with a training allowance of between half and 70 per cent of their prevailing salaries, capped at S$4,000 a month.



Speaking in Parliament as part of his Ministry’s Committee of Supply debate, Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say provided more details on the initiative that was first announced in this year’s Budget.

Attach and Train is the Government’s response to a situation whereby companies in certain sectors hold back on hiring due to uncertain economic conditions. Mr Lim said when companies hire new employees, training them takes time. In that space and while waiting for employers to be ready to hire again, he said “precious time is wasted”.

Mr Lim said trainees will be attached to companies to lower the risk of non-placement. This would also allow trainees to familiarise themselves with their new jobs and the workplace. He said the initiative will be introduced to sectors in which there is a promising avenue for growth.

As a result, the logistics sector will kick off the initiative, as this was one of the key growth areas identified by the report recently released by the Committee on the Future Economy. Other potential industries include the healthcare and biologics sector.

But even as the Government introduces such schemes, Mr Lim said industry leaders too must be committed to help select and place the trainees and rally the support of their members.

"They must also be committed to jointly spearhead industry transformation and manpower development for their own sectors," he said.