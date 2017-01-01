Attacks on bus drivers: 23-year-old helping with investigations, say police

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man is helping with investigations into a series of assaults on SBS Transit bus drivers on New Year's Eve, police said on Sunday (1 Jan) evening.

The public bus operator earlier said that it has identified the assailant that "slapped and hit" three of its bus drivers on Saturday, and passed closed-circuit TV footage to police.

The three drivers - one plying service 93 and two others on service 129 - were physically assaulted in separate incidents by a Chinese male commuter who had boarded their buses along Bartley Road, SBS Transit said.

Police earlier confirmed a report has been lodged and said that the identity of the suspect has been established. They added that investigations are ongoing.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan noted that the police are investigating the incident, and "will be firm against such unsolicited violence".

"Our public transport colleagues work round the clock to ensure smooth countdown celebrations by Singaporeans," wrote Mr Khaw in a Facebook post on Sunday. "It is therefore sad to read of acts of assault by a commuter on bus captains yesterday."

"Remember that our bus and train captains brave the weather and steer commuters safely to their destinations. As commuters, we should appreciate and always think of how we can make their jobs easier. Collectively, we can then ensure a safe and pleasant journey for all."