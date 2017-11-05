Attempt to scam woman of S$31,000 foiled by remittance company

SINGAPORE: A staff member from Zhongguo Remittance stopped a scam victim from sending S$31,000 to an overseas account, police said on Sunday (Nov 5).

The 70-year-old woman had received a call from a man claiming to be from Beijing police last Monday (Oct 30) evening.

The man informed the victim that she was implicated in money laundering activity in China and instructed her to provide her particulars and bank account numbers for an investigation.



The victim was also told to remit S$31,000 to a China bank account, which she attempted to do at Zhongguo Remittance.

At the remittance company, an employee suspected something was amiss and informed her supervisor who notified the police.



"The police would like to commend Zhongguo Remittance for their timely intervention that helped to foil the scam attempt," it said in a press release.

Police reminded the public to be wary when they receive calls from strangers. Some tips from the police include: