Attempt to scam woman of S$31,000 foiled by remittance company
SINGAPORE: A staff member from Zhongguo Remittance stopped a scam victim from sending S$31,000 to an overseas account, police said on Sunday (Nov 5).
The 70-year-old woman had received a call from a man claiming to be from Beijing police last Monday (Oct 30) evening.
The man informed the victim that she was implicated in money laundering activity in China and instructed her to provide her particulars and bank account numbers for an investigation.
The victim was also told to remit S$31,000 to a China bank account, which she attempted to do at Zhongguo Remittance.
At the remittance company, an employee suspected something was amiss and informed her supervisor who notified the police.
"The police would like to commend Zhongguo Remittance for their timely intervention that helped to foil the scam attempt," it said in a press release.
Police reminded the public to be wary when they receive calls from strangers. Some tips from the police include:
- Ignore the calls. Scammers may use Caller ID spoofing technology to mask the actual phone number and display a different number. Calls that appear to be from a local number may not actually be made from Singapore. If you receive a suspicious call from a local number, hang up, wait five minutes, then call the number back to check the validity of the request.
- Ignore instruction to remit or transfer money. No government agency will inform you to make a payment through a telephone call, especially to a third party's bank account.
- Refrain from giving out personal information and bank details, whether on the website or to callers over the phone. Personal information and bank details such as internet bank account usernames and passwords, OTP codes from tokens, are useful to criminals.
- Call a trusted friend or talk to a relative before you act. You may be overwhelmed by emotion and make errors in your judgment.
- If you have information related to such crime or if you are in doubt, please call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or dial 999 for urgent police assistance.